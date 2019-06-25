Turkish Lira Up 2 Percent After Istanbul’s Mayoral Elections

Published June 25th, 2019 - 02:30 GMT
Turkish people gather to celebrate after the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, at Kadikoy in Istanbul, on June 23, 2019.
Turkish people gather to celebrate after the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, at Kadikoy in Istanbul, on June 23, 2019. (AFP)
The Turkish currency, the lira, has climbed some two percent against the US dollar as investors cheered an end to months of uncertainty over Istanbul’s mayoral elections.

The lira had been struggling to maintain its value against the dollar amid internal political dispute and diplomatic tensions with Washington.

By Rahshan Saglam
Tags:TurkeyLiraEconomyTurkish elections

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Press TV. All rights reserved.

