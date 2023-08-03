Twitter blue introduces video downloads for X subscribers

ALBAWABA - Twitter Blue members gain the ability to download videos shared on X by other subscribers. The update, outlined in an X Help Center article titled "How to share and watch videos on Twitter," specifies that all new videos will be download unless the poster chooses to opt out.

However, there are age restrictions, and accounts belonging to individuals under 18 won't have the download feature enabled.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, now leading X, will be speaking at this year's Code Conference, discussing Twitter's transformation, collaboration with Elon Musk, and efforts to attract advertisers to the platform.

For Twitter Blue subscribers with private accounts, only allowed subscribers can view and download their videos. To prevent video downloads on a per-tweet basis, users can choose to opt-out, as no persistent setting is mentioned on the page.

Apart from these scenarios, there are no other limitations mentioned for video downloads. However, given that X allows Twitter Blue subscribers to upload up to two-hour-long videos, it raises concerns about potential legal issues related to copyrighted materials. Proper moderation capabilities must be established to handle such content.

Musk's efforts to make X more appealing to creators have included implementing ad revenue sharing. By adding video downloads, X aligns itself more with short-form social networks like TikTok and Instagram, both of which allow users to download videos.