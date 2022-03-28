Twitter is Down Affecting Thousands of Users Around the World

  1. Home
Published March 28th, 2022 - 01:42 GMT
Twitter's Help site is down too. (Shutterstock)

The social media giant Twitter has crashed this afternoon according to Down Detector leaving thousands of users around the world without access to the platform's website or app. 

While it's still unclear the reasons behind the outage, over 4,100 reports have been logged on downdetector.co.uk. 56% of the users who have reported issues said they were having problems with Twitter's website, while 37% reported issues with the app, and only 7% with their feed. 

It's worth mentioning that other Twitter sites are down too, like its Help site.

