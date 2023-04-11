Twitter says BBC account is government-funded

  1. Home
April 11th, 2023
BBC said that it remains independent and is funded by the British public through licensing fees.
Twitter classifies BBC and NPR as "government-funded."

ALBAWABA - Twitter has classified the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s Twitter account as government-funded.

BBC is followed by 2.2 million people.

Twitter did not explain what it considers as "government-funded media."

In response, BBC insisted that it was an independent institution, explaining that it is funded by the British public through licensing fees.

National Public Radio (NPR) also received a similar designation by Twitter.

But after NPR's objection, it was changed to "government-funded media."

Twitter defines state-affiliated media as outlets where the state exercises editorial control through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, or control over production and distribution.

