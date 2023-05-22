Twitter to launch new features for enhanced video experience

ALBAWABA - Twitter is set to introduce new features aimed at improving the video viewing experience, as announced by Elon Musk, the owner of the microblogging platform, in a tweet response to a user.

Starting next week, Twitter users will be able to watch videos using the "Picture-in-Picture" feature, which allows for viewing videos in a small floating window while continuing to scroll through more tweets. Currently, when playing a video on the platform, it either plays in fullscreen mode or automatically stops when scrolling continues.

Musk also announced the addition of more control buttons to the video player, specifically for 15-second fast-forwarding and rewinding.

Earlier, Musk had announced an exclusive new feature for subscribers of the paid service "Twitter Blue," enabling them to upload videos up to a maximum of two hours in length. Therefore, the previously mentioned enhancements to the video player on the platform will be well-received by users. It's worth noting that the maximum length of videos uploaded by regular users through their personal accounts has not exceeded 140 seconds so far.

Twitter has undergone several changes in recent months after the American billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in a major deal worth $44 billion at the end of last year.

Twitter is expected to face fierce competition in the coming period as several platforms adopt its core idea of microblogging or short text posts, such as the platform "Bluesky," launched by Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter.

Furthermore, leaks and news reports suggest that Meta company is nearing the announcement of an Instagram-derived application to compete with Twitter. It aims to attract celebrities and influencers by offering a combination of Twitter and Instagram features.