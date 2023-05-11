Twitter to launch new features soon

Twitter to launch encrypted messaging Tuesday – Musk

ALBAWABA – The Chief Executive Officer of social media company Twitter, Elon Musk, announced on Thursday that the social media platform is rolling out new features, including voice calls and encrypted messaging.

Last year, Musk announced that the company is on its way to launch Twitter 2.0, "the app for everything".

In his statement, he said the platform will provide features such as encrypted direct messages, long-form tweets, and payment services.

"Soon, voice and video chats will be available through your [Twitter] account for anyone on this platform,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Users will be able to talk to people anywhere without giving them their phone numbers, he explained in the tweet.

Person holding a brand new Apple iPhone with Twitter logo on the screen. - Source: Shutterstock

The Twitter connection feature will put the micro-blogging platform on par with the Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram apps, which provide the same features.

A version of the encrypted direct messaging feature will be available for users on Twitter starting Wednesday, but he did not clarify whether the calls would also be encrypted or not.