To help keep toxic or irrelevant tweets at bay, Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets.





In the official release, Twitter said that starting next week, users in Canada will see the option to hide replies to their tweets.

To hide a reply to your tweet, simply tap on the down arrow on the reply and select 'Hide Reply'.

If someone wants to see or engage with the hidden reply, they can tap on a grey icon that will appear above the replies section.