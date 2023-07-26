Twitter undergoes major rebranding switching official handle to @X

ALBAWABA - Twitter, the popular social media platform, has undertaken a significant rebranding effort, culminating in the adoption of a new official handle, @X.

As part of this transformation, the previous @Twitter handle has been rendered inactive, with its bio now stating that the account is no longer active and directing users to follow @X for updates. Furthermore, the company's other official handles have either shed the "Twitter" name entirely or replaced it with the letter X.

The Rebranding Journey:

Initially, there were reports that Twitter did not reach out to the original owner of the @X handle, Gene X Hwang, who is associated with the corporate photography and videography studio, Orange Photography. However, Hwang eventually tweeted from his new handle, @x1234567998765, implying a resolution to the matter. It remains unclear whether he sold the handle to Twitter or not.

Throughout the rebranding process, Twitter's various handles, such as @TwitterSupport, @TwitterDev (now inactive), and @TwitterAPI, have been transformed into @Support, @Xdevelopers, and @API, respectively, all featuring the new X logo as their profile picture. However, certain regional handles, like Twitter Japan and Twitter India, are yet to be renamed.

Additionally, the company's subscription service, formerly Twitter Blue, has adopted the @XBlue handle on the platform. Despite this change, the About page of the paid plan still retains the Twitter Blue branding. Twitter has also introduced a new feature, allowing verified users to permit other Blue users to download their posted videos for offline viewing.

Hurdles and Challenges:

The rebranding process has not been without challenges. Some parts of the site, including mobile apps, still display the old Twitter branding and moniker, causing some inconsistency. Furthermore, Twitter has encountered potential trademark issues, with Microsoft owning an X trademark related to Xbox since 2003, and Meta possessing a federal trademark for a blue-and-white letter "X" since 2019. A trademark attorney has opined that there is a high likelihood of lawsuits arising from the X rebranding.

The transformation has extended beyond the virtual realm, with Twitter removing its logo from its San Francisco headquarters. However, the removal process was only partially completed, as unauthorized work on the premises was halted by the police due to a crane blocking traffic.

Finally, the company's offices have seen internal changes, with bird-related items being removed and conference rooms renamed as "eXposure," "eXult," and "s3Xy."

New Advertising Incentives:

Despite the challenges, Twitter's rebranding journey has continued, with the company offering new incentives to advertisers in the U.S. and the UK. The latest report states that Twitter is providing discounted pricing for video ads under the "Explore" tab as part of these efforts.