Two Expats Arrested in UAE for ‘Disrespecting Money’

The Dubai Police recently arrested two Asian men, in their 20s, after they shared an offensive video flaunting and disrespecting money.

The video showed one person throwing Dh1,000 bank notes under his feet while being encouraged by the second who was driving the car.

The case was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution who took legal action against the two suspects. The duo admitted to recording the video for the purpose of flaunting their wealth on social media.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of Security Media Department at Dubai Police, said the actions taken by the suspects upset many residents, prompting the police to identifying the culprits.

Colonel Al Qasim urged members of the public to use social media responsibly. He urged users to avoid making posts that may go against local values, cultures and traditions. He also added that such violations are punishable under UAE Federal Law No.5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrimes.