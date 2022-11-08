Two Jordanian companies win Austrian 'green' energy award



Amman: Advantage Austria Jordan, the Commercial Section of the Austrian Embassy in Amman, awarded two Jordanian sustainable initiatives in the field of GreenTech and renewable energy with the National Energy Globe Award 2022 for Jordan.

SOLVillion, a startup that was established in 2019 with a mission to provide solutions for septic tank problems through the Decentralized Wastewater Treatment System (DWWS), won the award for its decentralized wastewater treatment system project for rural areas in Jordan.

EcoPeace, a unique organization that brings together Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli environmentalists hoping to advance both sustainable regional development and the creation of necessary conditions for lasting regional peace, was awarded for its decentralized solar energy supply for a wastewater treatment plant in the Jordan Valley.

Founded by the Energy Globe Foundation in Austria 22 years ago, and with more than 180 participating countries, the Energy Globe Award is the most prestigious environmental award worldwide, said a statement on Monday by the Austrian embassy.

Committed people all around the world develop solutions for the most pressing environmental problems of our time, like resource scarcity, air and water pollution, erosion, climate change or dependence on fossil fuels, it added.

Since many solutions are readily available, but often remain unheard, Energy Globe gives them a voice and presents them to a large audience to make them visible and encourage others to come up with their own innovative solution.



According to the statement, Herwig Neuper, the Commercial Counselor of the Austrian Embassy and the Austrian Ambassador to Jordan, Oskar Wustinger together with Sulafa Mdanat, the representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Jordan handed out the awards.