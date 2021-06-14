UAE’s ADQ Mulls Investing $500 Million in India’s Flipkart

  1. Home
Published June 14th, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
The Indian e-commerce firm is seeking to raise at least $3 billion. (Shutterstock)
ADQ is discussing a $35 billion to $40 billion fundraising in Flipkart that would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ is in talks to invest about $500 million in India’s Flipkart, as the Walmart Inc.-backed e-commerce firm raises funds ahead of a potential initial public offering next year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

ADQ is discussing a $35 billion to $40 billion fundraising in Flipkart that would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified for information confidentiality.

The Indian e-commerce firm is seeking to raise at least $3 billion.

ADQ paid about $800 million for a 45 percent stake in Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) last year. The acquisitive investment group also bought the Egyptian pharmaceutical company “Amon” from the Canadian company (Bausch Health) for $740 million.

