UAE’s Etisalat Plans to Increase in Its Stake in Saudi's Mobily in $2.12 Billion Deal

Published March 16th, 2022 - 11:26 GMT
Etisalat Group currently holds a 28% stake in Mobily, and is seeking to raise it to 50% plus one share. (Shutterstock)

UAE's biggest phone operator Etisalat is in talks to increase its stake in its Saudi subsidiary Etihad Etisalat Co., also known as Mobily, in a deal that could be valued at $2.12 billion.

Etisalat
Source: Twitter

Etisalat Group currently holds a 28% stake in Mobily, and is seeking to raise it to 50% plus one share.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm, formally known as Emirates Telecommunication Group Co., has proposed a price of SR47 per share ($12.5), a 22.2% premium to its Tuesday’s closing price, according to regulatory filings.

This comes as Etisalat aims to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia, and "deepen the strong existing ties with Mobily."

Tags:EtisalatUAESaudi Arabia

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

