UAE: 10 Firms Announce Exposure to NMC Health, Finablr, UAE Exchange

A number of the UAE companies on Sunday revealed details of their exposure to debt-ridden NMC Health, Finablr and UAE Exchange companies.
Apart from a few firms, most of them have no exposure to troubled companies.
Emaar and Mashreq have negligible exposure to London-listed firms. Below is the list of companies that have announced their exposure details on local bourses by April 5 morning.
Companies which have exposure
>Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has Dh3 billion exposure
>Aramex
>Ajman Bank has Dh151.8 million exposure
>Al Salam Bank has $44m exposure
>Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Bank have Dh2 billion exposure
>Dar Al Takaful Co. has Dh1.13m exposure
>Dubai Investments' certain subsidiaries have exposure
>Emaar Malls (very small exposure)
>Emaar Properties (Small exposure of Dh167k)
>Mashreq Bank (very small exposure)
Companies which have NO exposure
>Agility
>Arabtec
>Al Ramz
>Amlak Finance
>Deyaar Development
>Drake & Scull
>Emirates Driving Company
>DXB Entertainments
>Dubai Financial Market
>Emaar Development
>Emirates Investment Bank
>Eshraq Investments
>Gulf Finance House
>Gulf Navigation
>Mazaya Holding
>Mubasher Financial Services
>NI Group
>RAK Poultry & Feeding
>Shuaa
>Takaful Emarat
>Taqa
>Unikai Foods
Via SyndiGate.info
