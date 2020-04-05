  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: 10 Firms Announce Exposure to NMC Health, Finablr, UAE Exchange

UAE: 10 Firms Announce Exposure to NMC Health, Finablr, UAE Exchange

Published April 5th, 2020 - 10:30 GMT
UAE: 10 Firms Announce Exposure to NMC Health, Finablr, UAE Exchange
Emaar and Mashreq have negligible exposure to London-listed firms. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Apart from a few firms, most of them have no exposure to the troubled companies.

A number of the UAE companies on Sunday revealed details of their exposure to debt-ridden NMC Health, Finablr and UAE Exchange companies.

Apart from a few firms, most of them have no exposure to troubled companies.

Emaar and Mashreq have negligible exposure to London-listed firms. Below is the list of companies that have announced their exposure details on local bourses by April 5 morning.

Companies which have exposure

>Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has Dh3 billion exposure
>Aramex
>Ajman Bank has Dh151.8 million exposure
>Al Salam Bank has $44m exposure
>Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Bank have Dh2 billion exposure
>Dar Al Takaful Co. has Dh1.13m exposure
>Dubai Investments' certain subsidiaries have exposure
>Emaar Malls (very small exposure)
>Emaar Properties (Small exposure of Dh167k)
>Mashreq Bank (very small exposure)

Companies which have NO exposure

>Agility
>Arabtec
>Al Ramz
>Amlak Finance
>Deyaar Development
>Drake & Scull
>Emirates Driving Company
>DXB Entertainments
>Dubai Financial Market
>Emaar Development
>Emirates Investment Bank
>Eshraq Investments
>Gulf Finance House
>Gulf Navigation
>Mazaya Holding
>Mubasher Financial Services
>NI Group
>RAK Poultry & Feeding
>Shuaa
>Takaful Emarat
>Taqa
>Unikai Foods

UAE: Dubai Expo 2020 to be Postponed to October 2021
UAE: How Do You Know If You Have Been Wrongfully Terminated?

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...