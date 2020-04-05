UAE: 10 Firms Announce Exposure to NMC Health, Finablr, UAE Exchange

A number of the UAE companies on Sunday revealed details of their exposure to debt-ridden NMC Health, Finablr and UAE Exchange companies.

Apart from a few firms, most of them have no exposure to troubled companies.

Emaar and Mashreq have negligible exposure to London-listed firms. Below is the list of companies that have announced their exposure details on local bourses by April 5 morning.

Companies which have exposure

>Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has Dh3 billion exposure

>Aramex

>Ajman Bank has Dh151.8 million exposure

>Al Salam Bank has $44m exposure

>Dubai Islamic Bank and Noor Bank have Dh2 billion exposure

>Dar Al Takaful Co. has Dh1.13m exposure

>Dubai Investments' certain subsidiaries have exposure

>Emaar Malls (very small exposure)

>Emaar Properties (Small exposure of Dh167k)

>Mashreq Bank (very small exposure)

Companies which have NO exposure

>Agility

>Arabtec

>Al Ramz

>Amlak Finance

>Deyaar Development

>Drake & Scull

>Emirates Driving Company

>DXB Entertainments

>Dubai Financial Market

>Emaar Development

>Emirates Investment Bank

>Eshraq Investments

>Gulf Finance House

>Gulf Navigation

>Mazaya Holding

>Mubasher Financial Services

>NI Group

>RAK Poultry & Feeding

>Shuaa

>Takaful Emarat

>Taqa

>Unikai Foods