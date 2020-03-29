UAE: 29,000 Evacuation Requests of Stranded Residents Registered Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has safely evacuated 34 UAE nationals who were stranded abroad.

The ministry said it had also registered 29,000 applications on its new Tawajudi service that was launched to bring back valid residence visa holders who are currently out of the country.

'Tawajudi for residents' aims to facilitate the safe return of residence visa holders who are in emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for this service through the ministry's website.

"This unprecedented step spurs from the keenness of UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure the health and safety of residents on its land and facilitate their return to the country in emergency cases," the," the ministry said on its website.