  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: 29,000 Evacuation Requests of Stranded Residents Registered Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

UAE: 29,000 Evacuation Requests of Stranded Residents Registered Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Published March 29th, 2020 - 09:00 GMT
UAE: 29,000 Evacuation Requests of Stranded Residents Registered Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Residents who are currently abroad can register for this service through the ministry's website. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Ministry also safely evacuates 34 UAE nationals who were stranded abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has safely evacuated 34 UAE nationals who were stranded abroad. 

The ministry said it had also registered 29,000 applications on its new Tawajudi service that was launched to bring back valid residence visa holders who are currently out of the country.

'Tawajudi for residents' aims to facilitate the safe return of residence visa holders who are in emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for this service through the ministry's website.

"This unprecedented step spurs from the keenness of UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure the health and safety of residents on its land and facilitate their return to the country in emergency cases," the," the ministry said on its website.

GCC to Witness Slow Yet Positive Growth in 2020
UAE: Can Employer Dismiss Workers While They are on Leave?

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...