UAE: 6,1000 Citizens Granted $2 Billion in Homes, Loans in Abu Dhabi

Housing benefits, land plots and mortgage loans totalling 7.2 billion dirhams ($2 billion) will be given to 6,100 citizens ahead of the UAE National Day on December 2, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Totalling AED7.2bn, the third package of housing benefits disbursed this year reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the social stability of UAE citizens. pic.twitter.com/8S2IHTmE8g — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 28, 2020

“Totalling 7.2 billion dirhams, the third package of housing benefits disbursed this year reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the social stability of UAE citizens,” the ADMO announced in a tweet.

“The package includes 3,099 plots of land, 2,000 housing loans and 601 homes, which were granted to citizens in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, as well as home loan repayment exemptions for 381 citizens, worth 340 million AED,” it added.

The government will also waive mortgage repayments for some retirees and families of deceased citizens, the media office said.