UAE: Up to 90 Percent Discount for Ramadan

The Sharjah Cooperative will offer up to 90 percent off as part of a campaign it has launched ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Dh30-million campaign offers discounts on over 20,000 goods.

The campaign aims to ease financial burdens on consumers ahead of the holy month.

Union Coop and Carrefour earlier announced Ramadan discounts of up to 75 per cent this year.

As per astronomical calculations, the holy month is expected to begin on April 13 and last 30 days.