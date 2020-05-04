UAE: Abu Dhabi's Non-Oil Foreign Trade Hits $10 Billion in January, February

The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports hit Dh37.1 billion ($10.09 billion) in January and February, up 3.6 percent from Dh35.8 billion during the comparable period last year, a media report said.

Imports increased by 12.5 percent from Dh17.11 billion to Dh19.25 billion during the reference period, and re-exports dropped from Dh8.8 billion to Dh7.81 billion in the reference period, reported state news agency Wam, citing figures released by Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre (SCAD),

SCAD noted that Saudi Arabia continued to be the key trade partner of Abu Dhabi during the reference period with two-way trade value standing at Dh8.531 billion, accounting for 23 percent of the emirate's total trade in the reference period.

The US came in second place with Dh2.4 billion, followed by the UK at Dh1.8 billion and then Japan at Dh1.74 billion.