UAE Allows Gradual Opening of Airspace for Limited Flights

The UAE has announced the gradual opening up of its airspace to allow operations of limited flights.

"The UAE government has decided to resume transit flights by national carriers Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports. The decision to resume flights comes after comprehensive assessment of the Covid situation," Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, Spokesman for National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said during a press virtual briefing on Wednesday.

We welcome the UAE authorities' decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers. @Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai. @DXB pic.twitter.com/3ZSnagAo29 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 3, 2020

Welcoming the decision, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and chairman of the Emirates Group, said that Dubai airlines will soon announce resumption of passenger flights. "We welcome the UAE authorities' decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers. @Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai," he tweeted.

Al Dhaheri added that, currently, only transit and special flights to repatriate expatriates or to facilitate the return of residents and citizens will be allowed. The official noted the decision to suspend regular inbound and outbound flights remains in effect, adding that the government has been working closely with the General Civil Aviation Authority as well as health authorities to put in place comprehensive guidelines to ensure health and safety of passengers at all times.

"Airport staff across the country have been thoroughly trained on precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including screening of passengers and dealing with suspected cases," he added.

Al Dhaheri said that in the coming days, the airlines will announce procedures related to their operational activities, and comprehensive safety measures are in place in all the country's airports to ensure the safety of the passengers on these flights.