UAE Amnesty for Illegal Expats Ends Today

Intensive campaigns will be conducted immediately after the end of the amnesty scheme. (Shutterstock)

The amnesty that granted illegal residents in the UAE to leave the country without paying fines is ending on Monday, December 31.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) has warned that people that will be caught staying illegally in the country after the end of amnesty period, will face tough punishments including fines, jail sentences and deportation.



The "Protect Yourself by Modifying Your Status" initiative that granted a three-month grace period for illegal residents to modify their status or leave the UAE without facing fines or legal issues started on August 1 until October 31, 2018. But the authority extended the amnesty scheme extended for two additional months until December 31 to avail more time to amnesty seekers who had not availed of the initiative.

Read More

UAE Amnesty Scheme Inapplicable for Those Who Entered Illegally Post August 1

UAE Introduces Walk-In Interviews for Amnesty-Seekers

After the end of the amnesty period, intensive campaigns will be conducted across the country and those caught violating residence laws will face tough penalties.

According to an earlier report on Khaleej Times, the amnesty centres have registered and issued exit passes to thousands of illegal residents wanting to exit country throughout the amnesty initiative.



Those seeking to rectify their status to remain across the country and look for jobs after being granted a six-month temporary residence visa, have also been dealt with by the Amer and Tasheel centres.