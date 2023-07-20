UAE, Turkey agree $50.7b strategic partnership deals

ALBAWABA - President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, witnessed the announcement of a joint agreement to establish a "High Strategic Committee" between the two nations.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding and agreements worth $50.7 billion, aiming to diversify and expand comprehensive strategic partnerships between the two countries to fulfill their aspirations.

Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, the UAE Minister of Investment, and on the Turkish side, Hakan Fidan, exchanged memoranda of understanding and agreements during the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, including:

An agreement between the UAE government and the Turkish Republic government for the mutual encouragement and protection of investments.

An agreement on the extradition of criminals between the two countries.

A legal cooperation agreement in civil and commercial matters.

A legal agreement concerning criminal matters.

A joint declaration to establish an economic and trade committee.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE for cooperation in the digital transformation field.

A framework agreement for a strategic partnership between the UAE Ministry of Investment and the Turkish Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Natural Resources for the development of energy and natural resources projects.

A memorandum of cooperation for the development of joint launch vehicle capabilities for commercial purposes between the UAE Space Agency, the Turkish Ministry of Science, Industry, and Technology, and the Turkish Space Agency.

A memorandum of understanding between the UAE Investors' Council Abroad and the Investment Office under the Turkish Presidency.

A memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the defense industries between the UAE Balance Council and the Turkish Defense Industries Agency.

A memorandum of understanding on export credit financing between Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Turkish Eximbank.

A memorandum of understanding for financing through financial sukuk for earthquake relief between Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Turkish Ministry of Finance and Treasury.

A memorandum of understanding between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Investment Office under the Turkish Presidency.