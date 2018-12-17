UAE Announces New Structure for Central Bank
(Shutterstock)
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree restructuring the board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE.
Pursuant to the Decree, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE shall be reconstituted for a period of four years by the following; Hareb Masoud Hamad Al Darmaki as the Chairman of the Board of Directors; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as the Vice Chairman; and the members Mubarak Rashed Khamis Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank; Younis Haji Al Khoori; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama; Khalid Ahmed Altayer; Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.
