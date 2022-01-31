UAE Announces Over 10% Rise on Fuel Prices Starting February 2022

According to the United Arab Emirates fuel price committee's recent announcement, fuel prices in the UAE will increase by more than 10% in the month of February 2022.

Starting February 1, the prices will be as follows:

• Super 98: Dh2.94 – up 10.94% from Dh2.65 in January

• Special 95: Dh2.82 – up 11.46% from Dh2.53 in January

• Diesel: Dh2.88 – up 12.50% from Dh2.56 in January

It's worth noting that Brent rose to $91.24 a barrel on Monday morning, while West Texas Intermediate, soared to $88.01 a barrel at 8.24am UAE time.