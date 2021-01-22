UAE Approves The Russian Vaccine for Emergency Use

The UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority has announced the official registration of Russia's Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine in a major step towards combating the global pandemic.

The announcement denotes a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.

This is now the third Covid-19 vaccine available to UAE residents, as the country steps up its fight against the virus.

On December 9, the UAE announced the official registration of China's Sinopharm vaccine for residents.

This was followed by its approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 23.

Sputnik V is a Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine.

According to NCEMA, the vaccine was approved after "proving its effectiveness" and "strong response in generating antibodies" against Covid-19.