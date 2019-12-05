UAE-Based Company Pre-Orders 10 Tesla Cybertrucks for Customer Site Visits

Azizi Developments has placed an order for 10 of Tesla's new Cybertrucks.

The developer plans to use these to enhance its customers' pre-sales experience by taking them on-site visits in the innovate vehicles to its developments across Dubai's prime locations.

In line with its commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation, and in an effort to rely on clean and renewable energy, Azizi plans to exclusively use electric vehicles (EVs) for its customer site visits. Being a digitally adept and tech-savvy enterprise, Azizi Developments puts technological innovations at the forefront of its growth.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: "We are excited about this pre-order, with it underlining our commitment to being a sustainable, environmentally conscious developer that has its customers' best interest at heart. We are looking forward to modernize our fleet with Tesla's Cybertrucks."

Tesla's recently unveiled Cybertruck represents a new generation of electric mobility. The electricity-powered SUV, which is built with an exterior shell crafted for ultimate durability and passenger protection, offers versatile utility and outstanding adaptability. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from an ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla's armored glass. With an impressive range of up to 500 miles, the Cybertruck is the latest announcement in the domain of EVs.