UAE-Based Islamic Financial Services Company Exits Amazon's Key German Property

Published December 5th, 2019 - 12:30 GMT
The company has a major presence in the GCC region in the fields of real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) today (December 5) announced an early exit of transaction worth $155 million of its 1 million sq ft of Amazon logistics centers in Dortmund, Germany on behalf of its investors.

A leading UAE-based Islamic financial services company, GII said the strategic exit from Amazon Logistic Center led to the distribution of a total return of 30% in two years.

The company has a major presence in the GCC region in the fields of real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure.

Under the leadership of a committed group of prominent shareholders and investors, GII’s team enjoys a track record of managing $2.5 billion in assets and securing $5.5 billion in debt.

Co-Founder and CEO (Gulf) Mohammed Al Hassan said: "We are proud that GII has delivered outstanding performance that has created value and exited portfolios, paving the way for more real estate- income-producing opportunities. Our real estate portfolio has reached $900 million and next year we target to touch $1.5 billion in similar deals in the US and Europe."

GII said its total assets under management (AUM) have surged to $1.4 billion and it is now targeting to hit $2 billion next year.

Co-Founder and CEO (UAE region) Pankaj Gupta pointed out that the exit was an endorsement of GII's strategy to invest in high-quality long-income assets in developed markets.

"This is one of the top IRR achieved in income-generating real estate assets in recent past and reflects on the capabilities of GII Team in providing complete Sharia-compliant investment solution to its valuable client base," he added.

