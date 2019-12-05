UAE-Based Islamic Financial Services Company Exits Amazon's Key German Property

Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) today (December 5) announced an early exit of transaction worth $155 million of its 1 million sq ft of Amazon logistics centers in Dortmund, Germany on behalf of its investors.

A leading UAE-based Islamic financial services company, GII said the strategic exit from Amazon Logistic Center led to the distribution of a total return of 30% in two years.

The company has a major presence in the GCC region in the fields of real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure.

Under the leadership of a committed group of prominent shareholders and investors, GII’s team enjoys a track record of managing $2.5 billion in assets and securing $5.5 billion in debt.

Co-Founder and CEO (Gulf) Mohammed Al Hassan said: "We are proud that GII has delivered outstanding performance that has created value and exited portfolios, paving the way for more real estate- income-producing opportunities. Our real estate portfolio has reached $900 million and next year we target to touch $1.5 billion in similar deals in the US and Europe."

GII said its total assets under management (AUM) have surged to $1.4 billion and it is now targeting to hit $2 billion next year.

Co-Founder and CEO (UAE region) Pankaj Gupta pointed out that the exit was an endorsement of GII's strategy to invest in high-quality long-income assets in developed markets.

"This is one of the top IRR achieved in income-generating real estate assets in recent past and reflects on the capabilities of GII Team in providing complete Sharia-compliant investment solution to its valuable client base," he added.