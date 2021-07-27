UAE-Based University Lures Vaccinated Students with Up to 50 Percent Discount On Fees

UAE-based Capital University College is offering up to 50 per cent off tuition fees to residents who are vaccinated against Covid-19.



Additionally, the entrepreneurship-oriented university has announced a flat 50 per cent off on tuition fees for all medical field professionals and their families.

Through this new initiative, the higher education institution “aims to instil a sense of responsibility and commend the medical heroes who have showcased extraordinary courage while combating” Covid-19.

The higher education institution “acknowledges and supports” these efforts by granting a bursary worth up to Dh15,000.

“Ranging from undergraduate programmes to doctorate, vaccinated individuals can simply present their vaccine card to avail this offer,” the varsity said.