UAE: Best Quality Instagram Influencers for Q1

HypeAuditor, a leading global AI-powered Instagram account authenticity checking platform, has released its list of top 600 quality Instagram accounts from the UAE for the first quarter of the year.

The list will help brands and organizations verify and identify the most authentic and highly engaged personal accounts for any of their upcoming campaigns and brand partnerships.

The list of top UAE Instagram accounts belongs to Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum aka Fazza or Faz3 with more than 11.7 million followers and has 300,000 actively engaged followers.

Second in the list is actress and former Miss Universe Lebanon Nadine Nassib Njeim with more than 13 million followers and 320,000 active followers and engagements. Third on the list is viral internet sensation Mohamed Ramadan with more than 18 million followers and over 150,000 highly engaged followers.

Additionally, HypeAuditor shared a list of top and influential personalities in different niche communities in the UAE and industries to help brands and marketing professionals identify the top influencers for their digital campaigns:

FASHION

Dalal AlDoub (@Dalaid) - Kuwaiti-based fashion and beauty influencer with more than 2 million followers and 38,500 active followers. She is currently one of the brand ambassador of makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.

FOOD

Taim AlFalasi (@taimalfalasi) - Dubai-based Food and Travel lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur with more than 3 million followers and 5K highly engaged followers. She currently owns and runs a group of restaurants in Dubai such as Weekend, Meet by Taim, The Pizza Club, Trbosh, NOODS and X Burgers.

FITNESS

Laila Mourad (@lailamourad) - Dubai-based fitness enthusiast with more than 1 million followers and 31K active audiences. She currently run a highly watched Youtube channel Laila Mourad with more than 2.2 million active subscribers

FAMILY/MOMS/PARENTING

Dr. Sally Serdaneh (@sallyserdaneh) - Dubai-based paediatric dentist and influencer with more than 500K followers and 45,000 active followers. She is currently one of the brand ambassadors of international brand Johnson & Johnson.

TOP RUSSIAN-SPEAKING ACCOUNT IN THE UAE

Katrina Antonovich (@katrina.antonovich.official) - Dubai-based luxury interior designer with more than 500,000 followers and more than 23,000 highly engaged followers. She currently owns and runs Antonovich Design Dubai.

TOP FILIPINO/EAST AND SOUTHEAST ASIAN ACCOUNT IN THE UAE

Josh Yugen (@josh_yugen) - Dubai-based magazine editor and entrepreneur with more than 300,000 followers with more than 6,000 actively engaged followers. Josh is currently the regional brand ambassador for Hollywood skincare clinic Obagi MediSpa, Leading Filipino online streaming platform KUMU, and New York-based cleft lip and palate charity - Smile Train.

TOP INDIAN/SOUTH ASIAN ACCOUNT IN THE UAE

Farhana Bodi (@farhanabodi) - Dubai-based lifestyle, fashion and beauty influencer with more than 1 million followers and 13,000 highly engaged followers. She is the founder of Dubai-based events company I Woman of the World.