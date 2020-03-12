UAE Central Bank Tells Employees to Work Remotely Due to COVID-19

The UAE Central Bank has asked its employees to work remotely and replace larger group meetings with virtual meeting channels in order to better combat the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement on Wednesday, March 11.

It told local banks to ensure that ATMs are equipped with sufficient cash should there be a change of branch hours.

"Central Bank (has) started asking their employees to work remotely in accordance with the business continuity plan and replacing large group meetings whether internal or external with virtual meeting channels. Moreover, the staff at CBUAE branches dealing with cash are asked to strictly comply with sanitisation procedures and communication with companies that transport cash to and from branches have been ongoing to ensure operations are ongoing and mode of handling cash is with gloves and not bare hands," the apex bank said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The number of total Covid-19 patients reached 74 in the country of which 17 have recovered.

The Central Bank has established internal committees to ensure necessary measures are taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 inside its headquarters and branches including providing fundamental preventive sanitisation requirements and constantly communicating guidelines to protect oneself from Covid-19.

"We are closely monitoring the development of the Covid-19 outbreak and working with banks and other stakeholders to provide appropriate assistance as necessary to support the economy and minimize adverse impact on financial stability and economic growth," said Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Another committee has been established to communicate with banks advising on the preparedness of business continuity plans confirming no disruption to critical services to individual consumers or corporates services in case of reacting to Covid-19 effects.

"Banks should be ready to have sufficient cash loaded at their ATMs and available at branches and banks are asked to keep customers updated should there be change of branch hours or closures. Furthermore, banks are asked to ensure their digital channels are equipped to handle the flow of usage," it said in a statement.