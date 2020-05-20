UAE: Central Bank's Assets up 1.6 Percent in April

The total foreign currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa Dh371.6 billion during in April 2020, a growth of 1.6 percent from Dh365.5 billion during the same month last year, as current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened to Dh331.75 billion from Dh297.41 billion during the monitored period, according to the CBUAE figures.



The foreign assets exclude the apex bank's Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities stood at around Dh22.3 bn in April, with other foreign standing at Dh17.5 billion during the monitored period.