  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: Central Bank's Assets up 1.6 Percent in April

UAE: Central Bank's Assets up 1.6 Percent in April

Published May 20th, 2020 - 07:30 GMT
UAE: Central Bank's Assets up 1.6 Percent in April
The foreign assets exclude the apex bank's Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the IMF. (Shutterstock)

The total foreign currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa Dh371.6 billion during in April 2020, a growth of 1.6 percent from Dh365.5 billion during the same month last year, as current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened to Dh331.75 billion from Dh297.41 billion during the monitored period, according to the CBUAE figures.
 

The foreign assets exclude the apex bank's Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities stood at around Dh22.3 bn in April, with other foreign standing at Dh17.5 billion during the monitored period.

UAE: Employment in Banks up in March Despite Pandemic
UAE: Digital Economy to Lead the Recovery Phase Post COVID-19

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...