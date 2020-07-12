UAE-China Boost Bilateral Trade via Digital Expo

The first edition of the China-UAE Economic and Trade Digital Expo will be held jointly by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) from July 15 to 21.

The week-long event organized by Hala China, an initiative by Dubai Holding, and the China International Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC), will reinvigorate trade activities between the two countries in the new digital economy. The platform will see leading businesses from the UAE and China interact online to explore new enterprise and economic cooperation opportunities through a range of panel discussions with industry leaders.

"Bilateral trade between the UAE and China, like many, have met with a speedbump in 2020. Yet, the deep bonds, adaptability, and ambitions to innovate that our two nations share will see us laying the foundations for mutual growth in the new digital economy we are transitioning towards," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Holding.

"The inauguration of this digital trade expo is a case in point. The event is sure to spark a wave of new possibilities for trade and cultural exchanges between China and the UAE as we enter the reset and recovery phase of the global economic cycle," he added.

The expo features a series of virtual exhibitions and discussions with keynote speakers spread among nine sessions - Smart Metropolitan and Big Data, Energy-Saving and New Energy Vehicles, Modern Agriculture, Free zone/Finance and Investment, New Building Materials, Textile and Fashion, Education, Healthcare Supply (medical items), and Travel and Tourism.

The expo aims to become a hub for collaborative business launches, trends, and ideas across various sectors. It expects to bring together over 100,000 attendees and has already received registrations from over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 3,000 buyers.