UAE to Continue Delivering on OPEC Deal Until Market Is Re-Balanced

Published November 19th, 2019 - 08:00 GMT
UAE's full adherence to the deal has been verified by the JMMC's secondary sources. (Shutterstock)
UAE is working in all fairness and transparency with the Opec's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

The UAE will continue to deliver on the Opec and Non-Opec commitment for voluntary production adjustments until the global market is re-balanced, according to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.


Al Mazrouei affirmed the UAE is working in all fairness and transparency with the Opec's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), reported state news agency Wam.

The minister pointed out that the UAE's full adherence to the deal has been verified by the JMMC's secondary sources.

Doubling on the UAE's full compliance, the minister underlined the necessity of ensuring continued commitment to the deal and collaborating with other oil producers to ensure sustainable market stability.

