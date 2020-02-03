UAE Discovers 80 Trillions Cubic Feet Of Shallow Gas In Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday a new gas find with 80 trillion standard cubic feet (tscf) of shallow gas resources, a discovery that could help the country's goal to achieve gas self-sufficiency.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) have signed an agreement "to continue to explore and develop the shallow gas resources in this area in a joint project named ‘Jebel Ali’," ADNOC said in a statement.



This signing of the agreement was witnessed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.



The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Director-General of DUSUP, and UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, it said.

The find was made within an area of 5,000 square km between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with ADNOC drilling more than 10 exploration and appraisal wells.

The gas produced will be supplied to DUSUP to support Dubai’s economic growth and enhance its energy security, according to the statement.

Last year, the UAE announced a rise in oil and gas reserves as well as new unconventional gas discoveries in Abu Dhabi. That boost would move the UAE to sixth place in the global gas rankings with 273 tscf of conventional gas.