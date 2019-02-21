UAE Dismisses Online Reports About Easing Qatari Shipping Ban
The UAE on Thursday issued a statement clarifying news reports regarding export and import of goods to and from Qatar at ports in the emirates.
The UAE Federal Transport Authority - Land & Maritime has stressed in a circular that there is no change in its policy regarding access to Qatar at UAE ports and border crossings. The circular is one of the periodic ones issued from time to time in line with official decisions.
The authority said the news reports circulating online were inaccurate and misconstrued.
The authority also pointed out that it is responsible for regulating the land and maritime transport sector in the UAE. Any regulatory procedures in this connection are under its jurisdiction. Any information in this regard are issued only by the authority and none else.
