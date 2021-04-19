UAE: DP World Explores Quantum Computing Technology

DP World, UAE Region, has taken a step forward to explore the power of Quantum Computing in the logistics and trade industry through collaboration and exploration with D-Wave and other global leaders in the quantum computing sphere, a Wam report said.

This move will place the company among the top organisations that are exploring the Quantum Computing technology to boost business and will help usher in a new era to optimise the supply chain.



DP World, UAE Region conducted intensive and focused training sessions on Quantum Computing, which included actual exercises and the use of Quantum Computing coding. The smart trade enabler identified industrial logistics, fleet, and traffic management elements, where the power of Quantum Computing will be applied to revolutionise operations across the supply chain.



Quantum computers provide exponential processing power to solve complex problems. It can deliver parallel performance in certain applications better than classical computers. Quantum Computing will push the boundaries of digital transformation within DP World, UAE Region, starting a new phase of quantum transformation to process and solve complex computations.



Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, "This initiative is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, when he said, we are building a new reality for our people, a new future for our children, and a new model of development. Our organisational culture is based on motivating our teams to go beyond their limits and innovate, which enables us to maintain our ‘number one’ status. In this regard, quantum computing capabilities complement our need to reach ultimate smart trade and achieve a seamless logistics infrastructure, where everything is connected, devices work in harmony, and all our operations components communicate with each other intelligently. This will enable us to achieve the quantum leap from traditional digital ways of functioning to wise and intelligent transformation."

Al Muallem added, "We have already invested heavily in our digital solutions, which has helped us overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and maintain the sustainability of our operations. These solutions will ultimately reinforce the growth of our customers. The new quantum computing performance will maximise the value we deliver to our customers, and the communities we serve."

D-Wave is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, software, and services. DP World, UAE Region’s committed efforts in exploring Quantum Computing Technology will strengthen its position as a global trade enabler, providing benefits to the supply chain, logistics and trade and the end consumer.