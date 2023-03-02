  1. Home
  3. UAE economy grew 7.6 percent in 2022

Published March 2nd, 2023
ALBAWABA- The gross domestic product of the United Arab Emirates grew by 7.6 percent in 2022.

According to Emirati media, the U.A.E Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, has stated that the economic growth achieved by the U.A.E in 2022 is the "fastest in more than a decade".

He pointed out that the U.A.E economy achieved a growth rate of 8.5 percent in the first half of 2022, which is an "unprecedented rate historically".

The growth rate was higher than expected, as the International Monetary Fund had previously expected that the U.A.E economy would grow by 5.1 percent in 2022.

The rise in oil prices played a major role in the U.A.E economy in 2022, in addition to sectors such as tourism, real estate and transportation.

