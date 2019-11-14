  1. Home
  3. UAE, Egypt Launch $20 Billion Strategic Investment Platform

Sisi received a presidential guard of honour at the Presidential Palace. (Shutterstock)

The UAE and Egypt on Thursday launched a joint strategic investment platform worth $20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries.


Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at a special reception at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.
 

El Sisi, who was in the same car with Sheikh Mohammed, arrived at the reception on Thursday at about 12.25pm and was welcomed by a group of Emirati men and women who were waving UAE flags.

He then greeted the UAE sheikhs and other dignitaries before the national anthems of the two countries were played.

El Sisi also received a presidential guard of honour and matched through the parade of UAE Armed Forces.

The Egyptian president, who touched down Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening is on a two-day official state visit to the UAE.

