UAE: Employer Refuses to Pay Dues After Resignation? Here Are Your Options

Question: I resigned from my job in November 2019 due to non-payment of salary for eight months by my employer. I registered a case against my employer in December 2019. On March 31, 2020, I got a verdict in my favour after several court hearings. Currently, I am going through a financial crisis and my only hope of survival is getting the money from the case, which I still haven't. What are the legal options available to me in this scenario?

We assume that the judgment pronounced in your favour on March 31, 2020 was issued by the First Instance Court of the emirate where you had filed the case against your employer. You and your employer had 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict pronounced by the First Instance Court. It is further assumed that neither of you filed an appeal against the judgment and it is the final verdict. Now you may file an execution case for enforcement of the judgment in order to receive the amount from your employer.



One may file an execution case for enforcement of a judgment pronounced by a court