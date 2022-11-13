UAE employers say bye bye to salary hikes in 2023

ALBAWABA - Fifty-six per cent of employees in the UAE are looking for new jobs as they need a higher salary to meet obligations, 37 per cent lack benefits, 36 per cent lack career progression or training and 39 per cent report poor or uncompetitive pay, said global human resource consulting firm Robert Half.

Despite rising living costs, salaries in the UAE are expected to remain stable in 2023, and companies in the UAE are making changes to overall packages rather than increasing salaries, noted various human resources consultants.

While salaries are relatively flat, businesses are taking steps to offset the cost of living, making it less restrictive for their employees, according to Robert Half's 2023 Salary Guide, saying that 31 per cent of employers are offering high or extra bonus payments, 31 per cent are increasing regular allowances and 27 per cent are allowing employees to sell back annual leave days.

“The rising cost of living is pushing businesses to review the benefits they offer, cutting overheads to improve their offering. Some employers are providing extra bonus payments, while others are increasing allowances for housing or healthcare,” said the guide.

In a tight hiring market, employers should be beware of a potential exodus during 2023, as 46 per cent of workers is considering a change. While more than a quarter, 28 per cent, of employees are planning to look for a new job before the end of the year, the global HR consultancy said.

As living costs are increasing quickly, Gareth El Mettouri, associate director for the Middle East at Robert Half, says it is no wonder that nearly half of employees are considering a new role in 2023, imploring employers to act now to retain their best talented people “or they could find it difficult to take advantage of growing opportunities in the UAE economy”.

Businesses are hiring to fill both vacated positions and newly created roles, as confidence in the economy increases, but more than half – 52 per cent – of employees have noticed an increase in colleagues leaving their company, corresponding with an increase in employee dissatisfaction.

“Rather than hiring new talent into the business at the most senior levels, many organizations are promoting from within. As candidate supply does not meet business demand in the UAE, career progression opportunities can help to retain highly skilled employees,” said Robert Half's guide, as the market booms for junior and mid-level candidates in the UAE.