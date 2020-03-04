UAE: Etihad Airways Denies Asking Staff to Take Paid leave

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has denied sending an email to its staff, asking them to go on leave as the Covid-19 coronavirus cases continue to surge around the world.

Earlier, news agency Reuters cited an internal email to report that the airline had asked its cabin crew staff to take paid leave as the coronavirus dented global travel demand.



Etihad has canceled most flights to mainland China because of the virus, and airlines around the world have warned of the toll it is having on operations.



According to the email, Reuters reported that the airline is asking cabin crew to take paid leave between April 6 and May 5. The email did not mention the virus, the report added, and also didn't mention a reason for the proposal.



"This is a great opportunity to take some time out or rest, relax and celebrate with family and friends. Leave slots will be available ... in blocks of six, 12, or 18 days," Reuters cites the email as saying.



Priority will be given to those who submit longer date requests, the mail adds.