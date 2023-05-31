UAE fuel prices down in June

ALBAWABA – The General Petroleum Corporation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement by the Fuel Price Follow-up Committee, lowered UAE fuel prices for June by AED0.21 and AED0.23 on the litre of Gasoline and Diesel.

There are four main variants of fuel used in UAE, which are: E-Plus (91 Octane), (95 Octane), Super (98 Octane) and Diesel.

The corporation issued the fuel prices schedule for the month of June, which is as follows: