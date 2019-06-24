UAE GDP to Grow by 2 Percent in 2019

Published June 24th, 2019 - 07:00 GMT
Economic performance forecast to gain momentum on the back of rising general expenditure at the federal and local levels of every emirate
Economic performance forecast to gain momentum on the back of rising general expenditure at the federal and local levels of every emirate. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Inflation declined in Q1-2019, with recruitments by the private sector recovering by 1.2 per cent during the same period.

UAE’s non-oil sector grew 1.6 per cent on year during the first quarter (Q1) of the year,  with economic growth hitting an annual growth rate of 2.2 per cent driven by a robust government and private sector performance, a media report said. 


The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 2 per cent over the coming period, catalysed by an expected growth of 2.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent at the oil and non-oil sectors respectively, reported state news agency Wam, citing the Quarterly Review released by the Central Bank of UAE.

Economic performance forecast to gain momentum on the back of rising general expenditure at the federal and local levels of every emirate as well as the increasing investments related directly to Expo 2020 Dubai, according to the review.

Inflation declined in Q1-2019, with recruitments by the private sector recovering by 1.2 per cent during the same period.

Private sector deposits continued to rally as well during the same period, with the CBUAE's general budget growing as a result of an increase in FDI inflows and the concomitant rise in liquidity.

Read More
Report: Abu Dhabi's GDP to Grow 2.5 Percent over 2019-2022
Dubai's GDP to Tumble in 2021 After Hitting 3.8 Percent in 2020
Tags:UAEGDPGrowth

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2019 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now