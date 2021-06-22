UAE Gets ISO Certification for Health, Safety at Work

The UAE has been recently recognized by the British Classification Foundation, Lloyd's Register (LR), as the world's first to obtain the ISO Certification for the management of psychological health and safety at work.

This comes after the Emirates Health Services (EHS), represented by Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, received the ISO 45003:2021 for psychological health and safety at work.

The ISO Certification for the management of mental health in the workplace would contribute to improving organizational flexibility, enhancing performance and productivity, creating a positive work environment, improving employee retention and diversity, enhancing employee engagement and innovation, legal compliance, reducing workplace absenteeism, stress and, anxiety and depression.

Following a rigorous assessment by an independent expert panel from Lloyd's Register to ensure the implementation of the best practices and the compliance with the ISO requirements and standards, the hospital was conferred upon the occupational health and safety management system certification (ISO 45003:2021).

AbdulRahman bin Mohamad Al Owais, the Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that the efficiency of the UAE's health system is a testament to the wise government’s commitment to providing advanced healthcare services, upgrading medical and preventive services, developing performance in all health sector facilities, and achieving sustainability in health services and health security.

Congratulating the staff of the EHS and Al Amal Hospital on this unprecedented achievement, Al Owais said the UAE, with this accreditation, has written a new chapter of excellence and leadership and has enhanced its position at the forefront of all global reports and indexes.

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP (Ministry of Health and Prevention) Undersecretary and Head of and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services hailed the strenuous efforts being made by the hospital staff to reach the highest global benchmarks in health services, affirming that such prestigious awards would help enhance health sector gains, consolidate the competitiveness of the country's health facilities, renew global confidence in the health services provided by the UAE, thanks to the adoption of proactive strategies and reinforcement of performance indicators of medical cadres.