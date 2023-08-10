  1. Home
Published August 10th, 2023 - 07:42 GMT
UAE Gold prices Today Thursday 10 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Thursday, August 10, opened at a selling price of AED 7,035.39 per ounce, according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 226.19 today, Thursday, at 11:32 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 207.34 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Dubai on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 197.92 with the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in UAE on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 169.65 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 131.95 early today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7046.38 ($1,918.42) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

