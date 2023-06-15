UAE Gold prices Today Thursday 15 June 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Thursday, June 15, opened at a selling price of AED 7,094.11 per ounce, according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 228.08 today, Thursday, at 10:32 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 209.07 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Dubai on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 199.57 with the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in UAE on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 171.06 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 133.05 early today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7098.42 ($1,932.66) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).