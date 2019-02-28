UAE Grounds All Flights to Pakistan Citing Security Concerns. (Shutterstock)

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced that all airline flights to Pakistan will be suspended until further notice.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the authority said that the decision came following current developments in Pakistan.



The GCAA will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and take appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of passengers and national carriers.

The brief statement on Twitter said:

The General Civil Aviation Authority Is Continuously Monitoring the Situation in Pakistan, and Would Take Any Necessary Decisions in Case of Any Updates to Maintain the Safety of Travellers and National Carriers.'