UAE Halts Entry of Valid Visa Holders to Thwart COVID-19

The UAE has suspended the entry of all its valid visa holders, who are currently out of the country, for a renewable period of two weeks effective 12 noon today (March 19), due to the spread of COVID-19.

The development comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those affected by the decision, which is subject to renewals depending on the health status measures taken due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said a Wam news agency report.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has requested those holding valid UAE visas, and now staying out of the country, to pursue the following procedures:

* Those who are now staying in their countries of origin have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective nations for all necessary support and to streamline their return back to the UAE;

* Those who are currently outside the UAE for business purposes have to contact their employers here as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return to the UAE;

* Those who are now on vacation have to contact UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for the necessary support to facilitate their return to the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged the families and kins of those affected by the decision to get in touch with the ICA via the following contact numbers to get updated on all the measures they have to pursue: Fax: 025543883; Mobile: 0501066099; Landline 02 3128867 and 02 3128865; Email: Operation@ica.gov.ae

Meanwhile, UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits, including for drivers and domestic workers, effective Thursday, March 19th until further notice.

The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and Expo 2020 permits.