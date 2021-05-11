UAE: Healthcare Group Announces $250,000 Global Nursing Award

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a global nursing award worth $250,000.

Launched ahead of International Nurses Day, the award will start accepting nominations via www.asterguardians.com.

The award aims to recognise the contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery systems across the world.

“This is all the more relevant in the current scenario as they continue to play a pivotal role in delivering care despite the challenges (posed) by the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of patients worldwide and risking their lives,” the healthcare group said on Monday.

Nurses from across the world can apply for the award. They can apply themselves, or someone else can nominate them. The start date for submission will be announced soon.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Nurses form the backbone of healthcare and play the most critical role in patient care, aiding recovery through professional and personal care. They are the real guardians for the patients and aid the entire recovery process. Many of them put in committed and passionate service to their patients despite the risk involved and the extended hours they have to work in situations like the current pandemic.

“They put their patients before their families and loved ones to fulfill their duty. Many a times, this is not recognised or compensated. Through Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, we aim to bring their sacrifices and commitment to light and celebrate them globally,” he said.

The initiative will start receiving applications region-wise: Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, USA, Canada, South America, and Australia, among others.

It will follow a multi-round review process to be managed by a third-party external agency and “an independent jury consisting of well-known international figures”.

After the initial review based on the set criteria, shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process. Subsequently, 10 finalists would be selected for the award ceremony, interview, and interactions with the jury.

The final winner will be announced on the International Nurses Day next year – May 12, 2022. Apart from the $250,000, the nine finalists will also be presented with monetary prizes.