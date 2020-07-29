UAE: Honeywell, Strata Produce 1 Million N95 Masks

Honeywell and Mubadala Investment Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Strata Manufacturing, has reached the manufacturing landmark of producing one million N95 masks in Strata’s Al Ain facility.

The collaboration is providing critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for the UAE’s front line health workers, while transforming the country into an international exporter of respirator masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19 around the world.

Since opening, the operation has been ramping up to full capacity production and is on track to reach its annual target of producing over 30 million masks. A combined Honeywell and Strata workforce of 70 has increased daily production of PPE to meet growing national requirements as well as support international needs in the future.

“Our valued, long-term partnership with Strata, coupled with our expertise in producing worker safety technologies, has enabled us to come together quickly to provide a critical PPE solution for medical professionals and the UAE community,” said Miroslav Kafedzhiev, vice president and general manager for Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Africa.

He continued: “We remain committed to protecting workers around the world and look forward to millions more N95 masks to supply local, regional and international markets with this essential equipment during these challenging times.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, chief executive officer of Strata added: “We are very proud to have quickly reached this important milestone of producing one million masks for our healthcare workers and community, as we aim to help combat the spread of Covid-19.”

“In collaboration with our partner, Honeywell, we have been able to rapidly mobilize to provide critical PPE following an unprecedented global requirement for N95 masks in light of the pandemic. This milestone marks the first of many to come as we take an active role in transforming the UAE into an international exporter of much-needed safety equipment,” he concluded.

The collaboration between Honeywell and Mubadala is part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated campaign, a recently launched group-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to coordinate initiatives across its business platforms and assets to support communities locally and internationally.