UAE: Hotels Operating in Full Swing at Low Prices

Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) has announced that many of its luxury and five-star hotels across the UAE are operating and back in full swing with strict safety and precautionary measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of all its guests.

“We have introduced strict procedures as per local authorities’ regulations across our businesses as we emerge from unprecedented challenges and adapt to the global transformation within the hospitality industry. Staying optimistic for future traveI, the safety of all guests and employees is our primary focus and our responsibility being a leading hospitality company. We are continuously monitoring the performance of our businesses and adjusting accordingly whilst some of our hotels benefit from extensive refurbishments to enhance the guest experience.” said Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer of ADNH.



To welcome guests with something special, ADNH has kicked off exclusive getaway offers for the ultimate experience across their hotels in the UAE. Some of the attractive packages designed to guarantee you a memorable stay include:



Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas:

Delight your family with a seamless staycation and get 50 per cent off the second room for your kids. Complimentary stay for children under 16 years if sharing room with parents, complimentary food and beverage for children under 12 years as well as 50 per cent off food & beverage for children under 16 years.



Address Dubai Mall | Address Dubai Marina:

Views of the city’s finest sights, escape to Address Dubai Mall or Address Dubai Marina with packages designed with you in mind; rates from AED449 ($122.2) with AED200 ($54.4) back to spend per night.



Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort:

Overlooking the stunning Corniche, escape to a resort catering to your every need and get your room upgraded with late check out and AED200 ($54.4) credit to spend at the Spa, Restaurants & Bars per person, price starts from AED500 ($136.1).



Additionally, many of ADNH hotel’s renowned food and beverage outlet doors are now open with safety procedures in effect along with the implementation of new technologies including contactless dining and check-in / out to ensure guests' safety.