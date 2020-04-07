UAE: How to Obtain Transport Permits for Employees?

Vehicles, including buses transporting construction workers, are authorized to carry only 50 perent of the total capacity of the bus, said Dubai Municipality.



Furthermore, in order to transport construction workers from job sites to their accommodation and back, contractors must fill a special permit form and submit it to the authorities when asked, tweeted Dubai Municipality.



The form filled out must contain workers' data, bus number, contractor's name, project area, accommodation area, Makani number, and driver mobile number. A copy of this form has been made available on the Dubai Municipality website.



The permit is only for contracting companies operating construction works in Dubai, and bus drivers have to carry the original permit and additional copies thereof, clarified Dubai Municipality. It added: "You must adhere to the above-mentioned itinerary from the workers' residence to the project site."



As part of the measures adopted to combat Covid-19, government departments have adopted stringent measures across all sectors, especially while transporting construction workers.



Dubai Municipality posted these details in response to a tweet from Vikas Jain, @1JainVikas, "I am running a joinery (wooden factory) and supplying to three construction projects. Do we need to close the factory before 8pm and ensure that all the workers are back home or are we exempted from the night curfew as well?"



In reply, DM said, "Thank you for contacting us, to extract a worker transport permit please download the following file: https://bit.ly/2Va4Zkt, fill out the data manually, then submit it when asked. For other transfers, you can obtain the Dubai Police permit via this link: http://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits."